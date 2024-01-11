Festival delight: Sankranti celebrations to continue until January 18 in Hyderabad

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The festive spirit comes alive at Shilparamam, Hitech City. Adorned with stunning decorations, this vibrant fair is a must-visit. The amphitheatre hosts captivating cultural events that infuse a traditional essence into the ongoing festivities. As you explore this beautifully adorned venue, immerse yourself in the bustling activities taking place.

The entrance welcomes guests with a resplendently decorated temple, a focal point that draws in visitors. Adjacent to the temple, the fair unfolds with an array of stalls showcasing diverse arts and crafts, clothing, footwear, exquisite jewellery, and more.

Stalls feature clothing representing various regions of the country. Kashmiri stalls display luxuriously soft Pashmina shawls, perfect investments for the winter season. Delicate chikankari kurtis in pastel hues add a touch of elegance. Additionally, the vibrant Gujarati bandhani prints and other traditional garments from different states grace the fair. The section dedicated to accessories and jewellery showcases a plethora of handmade home decor items, from enchanting wall hangings to intricate clocks, offering a mesmerising sight for visitors.

The sarees on display, including those from Varanasi, Andhra, and Bengal, captivate with their vivid colours and opulent borders. These elegant sarees are a worthwhile investment for those seeking quality and tradition. The fair doesn’t just stop at clothing and accessories; it also presents an array of beautiful earthen cookware, ranging from large kitchen pots for savoury curries to delicate tea cups. Each item sold here reflects the rich traditions of various states across the country.

Tourists and locals alike cherish quality moments spent here with loved ones. The fair attracts foreigners as well, who enthusiastically capture the essence of the traditional festival through photographs and participation.

The Sankranti celebrations commenced on January 8 and will continue until January 18. Starting January 13, cultural performances by artists from Pune, Bengaluru, and other states will showcase their remarkable talents. For those seeking a traditional celebration coupled with family shopping, this destination deserves a coveted spot on your bucket list. The timeless ambience of Sankranti festivities at Shilparamam is an experience worth savouring.

