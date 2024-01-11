Remembering the melodic maestro Ustad Rashid Khan

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Born with an innate talent for Hindustani classical music, Maestro Ustad Rashid Khan captivated audiences from a tender age, leaving an indelible mark on music enthusiasts. His profound contributions to Indian classical music will endure, cherished for generations to come. In a tribute to Ustad Rashid Khan, CE connects with musicians throughout the city, honouring his legacy.

‘He is one of my all-time favourite classical vocalists’

Surendra Bharathi, senior Hindustani classical musician

I’m deeply saddened by the loss of Ustad Rashid Khan. I held onto hope for his recovery, eagerly anticipating the return of his brilliant music. He stood as the paramount vocalist of his era, captivating audiences worldwide with his enchanting renditions of Khayaal. His soul-stirring aalaap and electrifying taans etched unforgettable impressions on music connoisseurs.

Encountering him during his performances in Hyderabad remains a cherished memory. His mastery spanned various Hindustani music genres like khayaal, thumri, dadra, and even film music, solidifying his place as one of my all-time favourite classical vocalists. My condolences go out to his family and disciples. I’m hopeful that his talented son, Armaan, will carry forward his illustrious legacy.

‘His altruism was remarkable’

Gajendra Shewalkar, a well-known tabla guru

A few years back, after a concert, he expressed a desire to purchase the exquisite Hyderabadi bangles known as lakh ki chudiya, found near Charminar. I had the privilege of accompanying him on that journey. On that very day, as we carried Rs 500 bills, we encountered beggars seeking assistance along the Charminar vicinity. Every Rs 500 note he received, he handed out generously to those in need. His altruism was remarkable; in those times, a Rs 500 bill held significant value, yet he didn’t hesitate, even without counting.

His humility, kindness, and gentle demeanour were truly exceptional. When approached by charitable organisations unable to meet his usual fees for a concert, he readily accepted whatever they could offer, solely driven by the goodness of the cause. Be it funding programmes, aiding other organisations, supporting the underprivileged, or any noble endeavour, his heart was open, extending his support without hesitation or conditions.

‘The music realm grieves the loss’

Shiva Krishna Swaroop, violinist

In a lamentable turn for the music realm, the celestial aura of Padma Bhushan Ustad Rashid Khan has departed, leaving an irreplaceable void. His mastery of the Rampur Sahaswan Gharana infused every note with a distinctive elegance. Ustad Khan’s vocal finesse delicately unveiled intricate phrases, a testament to his unmatched artistry. As his transcendent notes fade, the music realm grieves the loss of a maestro whose legacy intricately enriches the very essence of our collective soul.

‘His music shall eternally inhabit our hearts and minds’

Satish Kashikar, senior Hindustani vocalist

Ustad Rashid Khan, the torchbearer of the Rampur Sahaswan Gharana, has left us! It’s truly difficult to fathom and accept. His departure, at a relatively young age, creates a profound void in the realm of music, shaking the very foundation of the musical world. I still vividly recall his mesmerising rendition of Raag Gujari Todi at the Sawai Gandharva festival nearly 30 years ago — an unforgettable performance that entranced and enchanted the audience.

Pt Bhimsen Joshi himself praised and applauded his artistry immensely. His mastery, resonant voice, and intricate taans will reverberate across generations. No words suffice to capture the loss of this unparalleled maestro. May strength embrace his family and the entire music community during this trying time. My deepest condolences and humble tributes to the departed soul! His music shall eternally inhabit our hearts and minds!

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Born with an innate talent for Hindustani classical music, Maestro Ustad Rashid Khan captivated audiences from a tender age, leaving an indelible mark on music enthusiasts. His profound contributions to Indian classical music will endure, cherished for generations to come. In a tribute to Ustad Rashid Khan, CE connects with musicians throughout the city, honouring his legacy. ‘He is one of my all-time favourite classical vocalists’Surendra Bharathi, senior Hindustani classical musician I’m deeply saddened by the loss of Ustad Rashid Khan. I held onto hope for his recovery, eagerly anticipating the return of his brilliant music. He stood as the paramount vocalist of his era, captivating audiences worldwide with his enchanting renditions of Khayaal. His soul-stirring aalaap and electrifying taans etched unforgettable impressions on music connoisseurs.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Encountering him during his performances in Hyderabad remains a cherished memory. His mastery spanned various Hindustani music genres like khayaal, thumri, dadra, and even film music, solidifying his place as one of my all-time favourite classical vocalists. My condolences go out to his family and disciples. I’m hopeful that his talented son, Armaan, will carry forward his illustrious legacy. ‘His altruism was remarkable’ Gajendra Shewalkar, a well-known tabla guru A few years back, after a concert, he expressed a desire to purchase the exquisite Hyderabadi bangles known as lakh ki chudiya, found near Charminar. I had the privilege of accompanying him on that journey. On that very day, as we carried Rs 500 bills, we encountered beggars seeking assistance along the Charminar vicinity. Every Rs 500 note he received, he handed out generously to those in need. His altruism was remarkable; in those times, a Rs 500 bill held significant value, yet he didn’t hesitate, even without counting. His humility, kindness, and gentle demeanour were truly exceptional. When approached by charitable organisations unable to meet his usual fees for a concert, he readily accepted whatever they could offer, solely driven by the goodness of the cause. Be it funding programmes, aiding other organisations, supporting the underprivileged, or any noble endeavour, his heart was open, extending his support without hesitation or conditions. ‘The music realm grieves the loss’ Shiva Krishna Swaroop, violinist In a lamentable turn for the music realm, the celestial aura of Padma Bhushan Ustad Rashid Khan has departed, leaving an irreplaceable void. His mastery of the Rampur Sahaswan Gharana infused every note with a distinctive elegance. Ustad Khan’s vocal finesse delicately unveiled intricate phrases, a testament to his unmatched artistry. As his transcendent notes fade, the music realm grieves the loss of a maestro whose legacy intricately enriches the very essence of our collective soul. ‘His music shall eternally inhabit our hearts and minds’ Satish Kashikar, senior Hindustani vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan, the torchbearer of the Rampur Sahaswan Gharana, has left us! It’s truly difficult to fathom and accept. His departure, at a relatively young age, creates a profound void in the realm of music, shaking the very foundation of the musical world. I still vividly recall his mesmerising rendition of Raag Gujari Todi at the Sawai Gandharva festival nearly 30 years ago — an unforgettable performance that entranced and enchanted the audience. Pt Bhimsen Joshi himself praised and applauded his artistry immensely. His mastery, resonant voice, and intricate taans will reverberate across generations. No words suffice to capture the loss of this unparalleled maestro. May strength embrace his family and the entire music community during this trying time. My deepest condolences and humble tributes to the departed soul! His music shall eternally inhabit our hearts and minds! Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp