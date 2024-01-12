Home Cities Hyderabad

Man turns murderer for mobile phone worth Rs 1,700

According to the police, Sohail, a labourer, noticed the victim near the station and allegedly threatened him and demanded his phone.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kacheguda Railway Police on Thursday apprehended a 24-year-old man, identified as Md Sohail, for the murder of an unidentified man near Malakpet Railway Station and looting his mobile phone.

According to the police, Sohail, a labourer, noticed the victim near the station and allegedly threatened him and demanded his phone. When the victim refused, Sohail allegedly attacked him with a knife and fled from the scene with the phone.

When alerted, the police rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt for Sohail. Using CCTV footage, they tracked him down and apprehended him.The police found that the phone was sold to an unidentified person at MGBS bus stand for Rs 1,700.

