Police stall opened at Nampally exhibition

Published: 12th January 2024 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

The police stall inaugurated on January 11, 2024.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A police stall was inaugurated at the Nampally Exhibition, Numaish, on Thursday.

The stall inaugurated by Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, aims at providing citizens with an inside look at the state-of-the-art technology used by the Hyderabad City Police in traffic management and the services of other wings.

During the inauguration, the CP expressed his belief that the police stall would offer an excellent opportunity for citizens to gain a deeper understanding of the technologies and methods employed by the police force.

He highlighted the importance of inculcating road sense among children from a young age as a means of promoting safer road behaviour. The initiative to showcase the city’s police technology and services at the Nampally Exhibition reflects the police force’s commitment to transparency and community engagement.

