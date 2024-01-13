Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Dedication, hard work helped Hyderabad win awards’: Mayor Vijayalaxmi

The Mayor requested that the GHMC should strive to get more such awards in the future.

Published: 13th January 2024 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitation additional commissioner Upender Reddy shows the Swachh Survekshan awards bagged by GHMC to Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The hard work and dedication put in by the workers, employees, officials, along with the support of the citizens has fetched Hyderabad five awards, Mayor Vijayalaxmi said. GHMC additional commissioner (Sanitation) Upender Reddy met her in the Mayor’s chamber at the head office with awards and certificates and explained the intricacies of the selection process of awards.

Hyderabad bagged five Swachh Survekshan 2023 awards and became the ninth Cleanest City in India as per the Swachh Survekshan 2023 results announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Thursday. The city has also bagged additional four awards (2) Five Star rated Garbage Free City in India (3) Clean City in Telangana, (4) First five star rated city in Telangana and (5) Re-Certified as Water+ City (Water Plus city). The Mayor requested that the GHMC should strive to get more such awards in the future.

