Flavours of Lucknow

Upon entering the restaurant, the ambiance transports you to Lucknow, adorned with wall décor showcasing the city’s heritage buildings.

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Lucknow, a city renowned for its heritage sites, is equally celebrated for its distinctive cuisine. In Hyderabad, a taste of authentic Lucknowi food awaits you at Awadhi Dastarkhaan in Tolichowki. Specialising in delectable kebabs, biryani, and parathas, this establishment promises an unforgettable gastronomic experience. 

Upon entering the restaurant, the ambience transports you to Lucknow, adorned with wall décor showcasing the city’s heritage buildings. Vijay Kumar Reddy, the Managing Partner at Awadhi Dastarkhaan, recounts the inception of Awadhi Dastarkhaan in September 2020, tracing its roots to a food stall during Ramzan at Tolichowki’s MF Function Palace. The overwhelming demand spurred the establishment’s expansion, culminating in the current location. With a passion for business, Vijay explored the culinary landscape and identified a gap for authentic Awadhi cuisine in Hyderabad.

His journey led him to Lucknow, where he encountered the renowned Tundey Kababi brand, a 50-year-old establishment. Despite initially operating as Tundey Kababi in Gachibowli, franchise issues prompted a name change. The term “Awadhi Dastarkhaan” emerged, symbolising the culinary traditions of Awadh, with Dastarkhaan representing a communal dining space. This nomenclature, suggested by well-wishers, reflects Vijay’s vision for future restaurants and franchises.

Describing Lucknowi cuisine, Vijay emphasises its less spicy nature and distinct flavours. The Mutton Galawati Kebab, crafted from keema with a blend of spices and dry fruits, stands out as the fastest-moving item. Other highlights include Ulta Tawa Paratha, Rumali Roti, Mutton Nihari, Chicken Afghani, and unique preparations of Mutton Seekh Kebab and Chicken Seekh Kebab. The menu, deliberately concise with not more than 30 dishes, aims to deliver an authentic Lucknowi experience.

During a culinary journey at Awadhi Dastarkhaan, the Ulta Tawa Paratha proves to be a symphony of flavours, complementing the melt-in-the-mouth softness of the kebabs. The Mutton Nihari, perfectly balanced in taste, emerges as a must-try dish. Every chicken and mutton kebab on the menu is flavourful and satisfying, making it an ideal destination for meat enthusiasts seeking an authentic Lucknowi feast. Awadhi Dastarkhaan beckons families to savour these culinary delights, promising an experience that transcends mere dining.

