Illegal structures on government land demolished in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Revenue authorities in coordination with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday demolished the unauthorised structures that have come up on a government land on Road No 3 of Banjara Hills. The land was allegedly occupied by former BRS MLA K Upender Reddy and others.The authorities reportedly demolished a big shed, wine shop, food court and other structures.

A few days ago, Banjara Hills police registered a case against former Palair legislator Upender Reddy based on a complaint filed by Shaikpet tehsildar Anitha Reddy last week, alleging that he had encroached upon the government land.

According to the complaint, 2,185 square metres of government land in Plot No 8-C, Road No 3, Banjara Hills was allegedly occupied by Upender Reddy and others. The BRS leader also built sheds on the said land to run a liquor shop.

