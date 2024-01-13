Sangeetha Sangamam: Celebration of youth and music

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dedicated to nurturing emerging talent in the realm of classical music, Akashvani, in collaboration with Kalasagaram, organised a three-day musical extravaganza on the occasion of National Youth Day. Aptly titled “Sangeetha Sangamam,” the event centred around the theme ‘Ramam Bhaje,’ aligning with Ayodhya temple’s forthcoming inauguration.

Featuring a total of 27 participants, spanning both young and seasoned artistes, the event unfolded through nine concerts spread across three days. Udaya Sankar, the station director of Akashvani, Hyderabad, underscored the significance of the event, stating, “The theme of this sangamam, named Ramam Bhaje, coincides with our Ayodhya inauguration on January 22. We aim to instill a sense of devotion among the audience and uphold our cultural heritage. Our objective is to foster, safeguard, and promote our culture, especially in the realm of classical music.”

He further added, “This three-day festival features nearly nine concerts. The 27 participants, all recognised radio artistes, represent the future diamonds of our country. They serve as motivation for the next generation, not only mastering music but also excelling in diverse careers. Their success stories inspire us to blend fine arts with education. We want to convey the message that these individuals are not just pursuing music; they are also making a mark in other fields.”

The inaugural day commenced with Eemani Sree Poornima’s enchanting flute performance on “Bhuvini Dasudane Perasache - SriRanjani Raga - Adi Thalam -Thyagaraja,” accompanied by B Pavan Singh on the violin and M Chandrakanth on mridangam. The musical journey continued with renditions like “Ennaganu Rama Bhajana -Pantuvarali - Rupakam - Bhadrachala Ramadasu - Rupakam” and “Rama Rama Rama seetha - Thillang - Purandaradasu - Rupakam,” presented by N Subbalakshmi, accompanied by Radhika Srinivasan on the violin and S Nageswara Rao on mridangam. The first day also featured an exceptional Hindustani music performance by Hemangi Nene, accompanied by Surendra Bharati on harmonium and Vivek Kayal on tabla.

The subsequent day’s performances included young artists like K Kalyan Vasanth, accompanied by K Saikumar on the violin and H Yashwanth Kishore on mridangam. They mesmerised the audience with renditions like “Vallabha Nayakasya,” “Bantureeti Koluviyyavayya,” “Lalithe Sri Pravruddhe,” “Daasharadhi Shataka Padyams,” followed by “Challare Rama Chandrunipai Poolu.” The event continued to shine with Hindustani classical by Vani Rao Bhajan, accompanied by K Damodar Rao on harmonium and Ustad Najmuddin Javed on tabla. A soulful performance by N CH Parthasarathy on “Raghunayaka,” “Marivere Dikkevaru,” “Laavanya Rama,” “Emijesitenemi,” and “Karunajaladhe” brought completeness to the event, concluding the evening with N C Ananta Krishna on the violin and P Vidya Sagar on mridangam.

Discussing the younger generation’s interest in classical music, K Kalyan Vasanth expressed, “Carnatic music, as of now, is not widely known to the younger generation. In Hyderabad, where I come from, there are very few people singing and listening. I come from a musical family, and I believe there should be a balance between proper Carnatic music and light Carnatic music to pique the interest of the younger generation.”

The final day commenced with a veena performance by B Madhurima, accompanied by G Omprakash on mridangam. This was followed by a performance by N CH Koushik Kalyan on “Pranamamyaham,” “Nee Pada Saarasa,” “Seetapathe Naa Manasuna,” “Sarasijanaabha Murare,” and “Tillana in Kuntalavarali Ragam,” accompanied by Dinakar on violin and P Mehar Sagar on mridangam.

The event concluded on a devotional note with a performance by Satwika Mohan, accompanied by O Rajasekhar on violin and Ch Ramakrishna on mridangam. In essence, the three-day celebration served as a platform to showcase and promote the rich legacy of Indian classical music, featuring the talents of young and promising artists.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Dedicated to nurturing emerging talent in the realm of classical music, Akashvani, in collaboration with Kalasagaram, organised a three-day musical extravaganza on the occasion of National Youth Day. Aptly titled “Sangeetha Sangamam,” the event centred around the theme ‘Ramam Bhaje,’ aligning with Ayodhya temple’s forthcoming inauguration. Featuring a total of 27 participants, spanning both young and seasoned artistes, the event unfolded through nine concerts spread across three days. Udaya Sankar, the station director of Akashvani, Hyderabad, underscored the significance of the event, stating, “The theme of this sangamam, named Ramam Bhaje, coincides with our Ayodhya inauguration on January 22. We aim to instill a sense of devotion among the audience and uphold our cultural heritage. Our objective is to foster, safeguard, and promote our culture, especially in the realm of classical music.” He further added, “This three-day festival features nearly nine concerts. The 27 participants, all recognised radio artistes, represent the future diamonds of our country. They serve as motivation for the next generation, not only mastering music but also excelling in diverse careers. Their success stories inspire us to blend fine arts with education. We want to convey the message that these individuals are not just pursuing music; they are also making a mark in other fields.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The inaugural day commenced with Eemani Sree Poornima’s enchanting flute performance on “Bhuvini Dasudane Perasache - SriRanjani Raga - Adi Thalam -Thyagaraja,” accompanied by B Pavan Singh on the violin and M Chandrakanth on mridangam. The musical journey continued with renditions like “Ennaganu Rama Bhajana -Pantuvarali - Rupakam - Bhadrachala Ramadasu - Rupakam” and “Rama Rama Rama seetha - Thillang - Purandaradasu - Rupakam,” presented by N Subbalakshmi, accompanied by Radhika Srinivasan on the violin and S Nageswara Rao on mridangam. The first day also featured an exceptional Hindustani music performance by Hemangi Nene, accompanied by Surendra Bharati on harmonium and Vivek Kayal on tabla. The subsequent day’s performances included young artists like K Kalyan Vasanth, accompanied by K Saikumar on the violin and H Yashwanth Kishore on mridangam. They mesmerised the audience with renditions like “Vallabha Nayakasya,” “Bantureeti Koluviyyavayya,” “Lalithe Sri Pravruddhe,” “Daasharadhi Shataka Padyams,” followed by “Challare Rama Chandrunipai Poolu.” The event continued to shine with Hindustani classical by Vani Rao Bhajan, accompanied by K Damodar Rao on harmonium and Ustad Najmuddin Javed on tabla. A soulful performance by N CH Parthasarathy on “Raghunayaka,” “Marivere Dikkevaru,” “Laavanya Rama,” “Emijesitenemi,” and “Karunajaladhe” brought completeness to the event, concluding the evening with N C Ananta Krishna on the violin and P Vidya Sagar on mridangam. Discussing the younger generation’s interest in classical music, K Kalyan Vasanth expressed, “Carnatic music, as of now, is not widely known to the younger generation. In Hyderabad, where I come from, there are very few people singing and listening. I come from a musical family, and I believe there should be a balance between proper Carnatic music and light Carnatic music to pique the interest of the younger generation.” The final day commenced with a veena performance by B Madhurima, accompanied by G Omprakash on mridangam. This was followed by a performance by N CH Koushik Kalyan on “Pranamamyaham,” “Nee Pada Saarasa,” “Seetapathe Naa Manasuna,” “Sarasijanaabha Murare,” and “Tillana in Kuntalavarali Ragam,” accompanied by Dinakar on violin and P Mehar Sagar on mridangam. The event concluded on a devotional note with a performance by Satwika Mohan, accompanied by O Rajasekhar on violin and Ch Ramakrishna on mridangam. In essence, the three-day celebration served as a platform to showcase and promote the rich legacy of Indian classical music, featuring the talents of young and promising artists. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp