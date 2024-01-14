Home Cities Hyderabad

11-yr-old gets electrocuted while flying kites in Attapur

Tanishq, while he was on the terrace flying kites, came in contact with the live wire and got electrocuted.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 11-year-old boy died of electrocution while flying kites in Attapur on Saturday.Tanishq Aubel, the victim, was from Maharashtra and was residing with his uncle Abilash’s family in Sri Vani Towers in Attapur after his father’s death.

According to the police, the apartment recently had a short circuit. The apartment’s management failed to clear the live wire from the spot. Tanishq, while he was on the terrace flying kites, came in contact with the live wire and got electrocuted.

Terrified by this, his cousin Mohit informed Abhilash. He rushed Tanishq to the hospital, where he was declared dead.The victim’s body was sent to Osmania Hospital for postmortem and was later handed over to the family. Cops are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and charged the apartment management under IPC Section 304A.

