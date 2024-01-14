Home Cities Hyderabad

Burglar nabbed, gold worth Rs 18 Lakh seized in Kushaiguda

Gold was found in his possession as he sold other items. Reddy was linked to similar cases in Kushaiguda, Nacharam, Medipally, and Malkajgiri in the Rachakonda Commissionerate.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Kushaiguda police apprehended a 23-year-old habitual house burglar, Kontham Saikiran Reddy, after an extensive investigation into a string of burglaries in the area. The police operation also led to the seizure of gold worth Rs 18 lakh and a bike.

Rachakonda Commissioner Sudheer Babu stated, “Investigations revealed that the accused, Saikiran Reddy, discontinued his studies, and his parents neglected him. Driven by the desire for a lavish lifestyle and to afford expenses for his vices, he resorted to burglaries. His modus operandi involved consuming alcohol before  conducting  surveying on newly constructed houses.”In the night, he would enter the targeted residences and steal valuables, including gold ornaments in some cases.

Gold was found in his possession as he sold other items. Reddy was linked to similar cases in Kushaiguda, Nacharam, Medipally, and Malkajgiri in the Rachakonda Commissionerate. The accused was apprehended and sent to Cherlapally Jail when involved in a similar offence in Narsingi police station in Cyberabad.

