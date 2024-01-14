Home Cities Hyderabad

Two die as car rams auto, bike into culvert

The accident took place when the vehicles were proceeding from Shamshabad towards Shadnagar.

Published: 14th January 2024 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2024 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Two persons in a car died and five others sustained injuries when their four-wheeler lost control and rammed into an auto rickshaw and a bike before falling into a culvert.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons in a car died and five others sustained injuries when their four-wheeler lost control and rammed into an auto rickshaw and a bike before falling into a culvert at Ghansimiaguda on Shamshabad road on Saturday. The accident took place when the vehicles were proceeding from Shamshabad towards Shadnagar.

According to the police, the car first ran into other vehicles and hit roadside crash barriers before falling into the culvert that was dug up for highway extension works. Police reached the spot and after much effort, entered into the culvert and pulled out the bodies from the car. Police said that the injured were shifted to a nearby local hospital for treatment.

TAGS
accident death

