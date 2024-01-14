Two die as car rams auto, bike into culvert

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons in a car died and five others sustained injuries when their four-wheeler lost control and rammed into an auto rickshaw and a bike before falling into a culvert at Ghansimiaguda on Shamshabad road on Saturday. The accident took place when the vehicles were proceeding from Shamshabad towards Shadnagar.

According to the police, the car first ran into other vehicles and hit roadside crash barriers before falling into the culvert that was dug up for highway extension works. Police reached the spot and after much effort, entered into the culvert and pulled out the bodies from the car. Police said that the injured were shifted to a nearby local hospital for treatment.

