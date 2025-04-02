Mechanical Masterpieces: Favre Leuba’s bold new era

From its founding in Le Locle, Switzerland, by master watchmaker Abraham Favre in 1737 to pioneering innovations such as the Bivouac and the Bathy, Favre Leuba’s 288-year legacy stands as a testament to its relentless pursuit of excellence. Over the years, the brand has pushed the boundaries of watchmaking, crafting groundbreaking timepieces favoured by explorers and adventurers worldwide.
Favre Leuba’s chairman, Patrik Hoffman, discusses the brand’s latest collections, showcased exclusively at Ethos Boutique, Road No 12, Banjara Hills. These are not just timepieces — they are statements of intent, bridging the brand’s storied past with its ambitious future.
“There are 22 new pieces showcased at Ethos. We chose to launch our new collection in India because of the deep historical connection between the brand and the country. For us, the Indian market is crucial. I was among the first CEOs in the watch industry to recognise India’s potential — the economy is thriving, the middle class is expanding, and most importantly, retail is booming. Hyderabad, in particular, has always amazed me; people here are well aware of Swiss brands and have a refined taste,” shares Patrik.
When asked whether the growing dependence on technology poses a threat to traditional watchmaking, Patrik responds, “I believe in mechanical watches. The smallest mechanical timepiece or element — something you can physically engage with — has a soul. It ticks, you can feel the winding mechanism, and that’s why I don’t see technology as a threat; rather, it’s complementary. However, that doesn’t mean we aren’t embracing technology.” He further adds, “What you see in our timepieces is the highest level of technological innovation. With the re-edition and relaunch of the brand, we’ve taken designs from the 1960s and 1970s and modernised them using entirely new materials and production techniques. This approach allows us to offer a product with an exceptional value proposition.”
According to Patrik, these 22 timepieces mark just the beginning — more collections will follow in the coming year. “When I meet a watch enthusiast, I always say: Get yourself a timepiece you will wear. Don’t buy it just to store it away or because someone else told you to. You need to be personally convinced. In today’s world, heritage and the DNA of the past matter more than ever. If you buy a timepiece today, you’re buying a piece of history,” he concludes, reflecting on Hyderabad’s passionate watch collectors and enthusiasts.