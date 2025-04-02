Mechanical Masterpieces: Favre Leuba’s bold new era

From its founding in Le Locle, Switzerland, by master watchmaker Abraham Favre in 1737 to pioneering innovations such as the Bivouac and the Bathy, Favre Leuba’s 288-year legacy stands as a testament to its relentless pursuit of excellence. Over the years, the brand has pushed the boundaries of watchmaking, crafting groundbreaking timepieces favoured by explorers and adventurers worldwide.

Favre Leuba’s chairman, Patrik Hoffman, discusses the brand’s latest collections, showcased exclusively at Ethos Boutique, Road No 12, Banjara Hills. These are not just timepieces — they are statements of intent, bridging the brand’s storied past with its ambitious future.

“There are 22 new pieces showcased at Ethos. We chose to launch our new collection in India because of the deep historical connection between the brand and the country. For us, the Indian market is crucial. I was among the first CEOs in the watch industry to recognise India’s potential — the economy is thriving, the middle class is expanding, and most importantly, retail is booming. Hyderabad, in particular, has always amazed me; people here are well aware of Swiss brands and have a refined taste,” shares Patrik.