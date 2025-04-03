GHMC boss calls for more air quality monitoring stations

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner K. Ilambarithi has urged the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) to increase the number of air quality monitoring stations in the city.

He emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among all departments to achieve cleaner air for Hyderabad, ensuring visible improvements in air quality through a reduction in particulate matter (PM10) levels and an improved Air Quality Index (AQI).

A city-level implementation and monitoring committee meeting was held on Wednesday at the GHMC head office in Hyderabad. Chaired by the commissioner, the meeting was attended by officials from the traffic police (three commissionerates), TGPCB, TGIIC, TGSRTC, Bhagyanagar Gas Limited, HMRL, Civil Supplies, Telangana Transport department and GHMC.

Discussions focused on finalising activities to be undertaken by stakeholder departments using 15th Finance Commission funds to improve Hyderabad’s air quality. The city is expected to receive Rs 112.36 crore for the 2024-25 financial year for this initiative.

During the meeting, it was revealed that IIT Hyderabad is conducting a study on the effectiveness of Mechanical Road Sweepers (MRS) to identify gaps and implement corrective measures for maintaining dust-free roads.

Bhagyanagar Gas Limited suggested replacing old diesel-run TGSRTC buses with CNG buses to reduce air pollution. The company has offered concessional fuel prices and operational support.

Hyderabad Joint CP (Traffic) D Joel Davis stated that traffic police are promoting carpooling to ease congestion and reduce pollution.

Joint Transport Commissioner Ramesh reported that 478 out of 550 pollution under control (PUC) vehicles are now connected to the online central server for certificate issuance.