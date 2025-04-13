Complex surgery helps pregnant woman overcome rare condition in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Doctors at Birthright by Rainbow Hospitals performed a life-saving surgery on a 26-year-old pregnant woman, who was diagnosed with placenta percreta, a rare and potentially fatal condition.

According to a release, placenta percreta is a severe and rare form of abnormal placental attachment where the placenta grows through the uterine wall and invades nearby organs, such as the bladder or bowel. The condition poses significant surgical risks and demands highly specialised planning and execution.

“The patient was asymptomatic, and the condition was discovered incidentally during a routine scan at around 30–32 weeks of pregnancy,” said Dr Himabindu, Consultant Obstetrician, Gynaecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Birthright by Rainbow Hospitals.

Further ultrasound and MRI scans revealed that the placenta had not only extended beyond the uterus but had firmly attached to the bladder. “The placenta was extremely vascular, with large blood-filled lacunae — a combination that significantly increases the risk of life-threatening haemorrhage,” she said.

Given the complexity of the case, the woman was turned away by several hospitals before arriving at Rainbow. A multidisciplinary team led by Dr Himabindu took on the challenge and performed the high-risk surgery with meticulous care, the release added.