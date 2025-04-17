Decrease in YoY property registrations by 8% in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Residential property registrations in Hyderabad dropped by 8% year-on-year (YoY) in March 2025. However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, registrations rose by 6%. Despite the annual decline in volume, the total value of registered homes increased by 5% YoY and 14% MoM, indicating a shift toward higher-value transactions, according to Knight Frank India’s latest assessment report.

Properties priced below Rs 50 lakh — which continue to make more than half of the total transactions — saw a 14% YoY decline In contrast, registrations for homes priced above Rs 1 crore grew by 17% YoY, making up to 19% of all transaction in March 2025, up from 15% in March 2024. This trend highlights growing demand for premium housing across the Hyderabad region, which includes the districts of Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Sangareddy.

While the sub-Rs 50 lakh segment continues to dominate in terms of volume, interest in high-end properties is rising. The Rs 1 crore-plus segment recorded a 33% YoY increase in total registration value. Larger homes are gaining popularity as well, with properties over 2,000 sq.ft making up 16% of all registrations — up from 13% last year.

The majority of registered properties were in the 1,000–2,000 sq.ft range, accounting for 68% of total transactions. Rangareddy district led in registration share with 47%, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri at 40%, and Hyderabad district at 12%.

The weighted average price of residential properties saw a 9% YoY increase in March 2025. Rangareddy recorded the highest jump at 14%, followed by Sangareddy at 10%.