Hyderabad resident booked for killing five newborn puppies

HYDERABAD: A person was booked for allegedly killing three six-day-old puppies on April 14 at the Indian VB City apartment within the Alwal police station limits in Hyderabad.

However, the alleged perpetrator, Ashish, stated that he had killed four puppies by hitting them with a stone and another was killed by throwing it against a wall.

After the videos went viral on Social media, an NGO named Stray Animal Foundation of India filed a formal complaint with the Alwal police.

The complainant, Animal Cruelty Prevention Assistant with the NGO Mudavath Preethi, told the police that on the night of 14 April, 2025, around 1:10 am, one person named Ashish has killed three puppies which were six days old.

She said that these puppies had not even opened their eyes. He violently hit them against a wall and then smashed their heads with bricks, causing them to die on the spot.

The police said that the case has been registered under 325 BNS, 11(1)(A),11(1)(l) The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) act.

After he allegedly killed the puppies, a resident questioned the alleged perpetrator about the incident while recording a video.

According to the footage, in response to the resident's questions, the alleged perpetrator claimed to have killed five puppies with a stone, one of which was thrown out of a window. He stated that the puppies had not harmed or bitten him. He also admitted on video to past abuse of street dogs.