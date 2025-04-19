Flavours of Murshidabad comes to Hyderabad

Delicious food is something we all crave, especially when it comes from the diverse culinary corners of our country. No matter the region, if it’s the best of its kind, we can’t help but indulge. Celebrating that very indulgence, CE explored the regal flavours of Bengal at the Murshidabadi Food Festival, hosted at Bidri, Marriott Hyderabad, and curated by none other than Chef Arif Quraishi — a master of Murshidabad cuisine.

We began our gastronomic journey with the Bhune Tamater Murgh Shorba, a hearty soup made from chicken broth simmered with roasted tomato pulp. Light yet flavourful, it made for a perfect starter — especially during cooler months — and paired surprisingly well with crisp papad.

Moving on to the appetisers, we were served an array of mouthwatering dishes. The Nasheela Jhinga, tiger prawns marinated in organic cane vinegar, tomato paste, and butter before being grilled to perfection on the barbecue, was a clear standout. Next came the Mahi Sukh Tikka (a delicate fish kebab), Murshidabadi Seekh Kebab (succulent lamb seekh), and Murgh Tikka Nawab Kali (rich chicken tikka). Each dish was deeply flavourful and well-balanced, offering a true taste of Murshidabadi spice blends.