Flavours of Murshidabad comes to Hyderabad
Delicious food is something we all crave, especially when it comes from the diverse culinary corners of our country. No matter the region, if it’s the best of its kind, we can’t help but indulge. Celebrating that very indulgence, CE explored the regal flavours of Bengal at the Murshidabadi Food Festival, hosted at Bidri, Marriott Hyderabad, and curated by none other than Chef Arif Quraishi — a master of Murshidabad cuisine.
We began our gastronomic journey with the Bhune Tamater Murgh Shorba, a hearty soup made from chicken broth simmered with roasted tomato pulp. Light yet flavourful, it made for a perfect starter — especially during cooler months — and paired surprisingly well with crisp papad.
Moving on to the appetisers, we were served an array of mouthwatering dishes. The Nasheela Jhinga, tiger prawns marinated in organic cane vinegar, tomato paste, and butter before being grilled to perfection on the barbecue, was a clear standout. Next came the Mahi Sukh Tikka (a delicate fish kebab), Murshidabadi Seekh Kebab (succulent lamb seekh), and Murgh Tikka Nawab Kali (rich chicken tikka). Each dish was deeply flavourful and well-balanced, offering a true taste of Murshidabadi spice blends.
The main course brought in the real stars. Aloo Katli turned out to be one of the most memorable dishes — each slice of potato burst with flavour and was perfectly spiced. The Paneer Aish-E-Anaar, cottage cheese served in a tangy pomegranate puree, paired beautifully with roti. Kacchi Machli ka Salan, a fish curry, went perfectly with naan, while the Murgir Pista Korma, infused with the distinct aroma of kewra, offered a rich and creamy texture that was both comforting and indulgent.
No Bengali culinary experience is complete without biryani, and the Kolkata Gosht Biryani didn’t disappoint. The meat was tender and infused with subtle spices, making every bite delightful. For dessert, we were treated to two traditional delights — Chukander-e-Afroz, a beetroot halwa, and Eid ke Sewiyan, which provided a sweet, nostalgic end to the meal.
As we savoured the food, Chef Arif joined us to share insights about the cuisine. “Many people are unfamiliar with Murshidabadi food,” he explained, adding, “It’s a cuisine that focuses heavily on non-vegetarian dishes, though for vegetarians, we include staples like bhindi, paneer, and sabzi. One of the highlights is the kewra essence, which adds a signature touch to many dishes. While staying true to traditional flavours, I’ve adapted the menu slightly to suit the Hyderabadi palate. I hope the people here enjoy and appreciate the unique taste of Murshidabad.”
The Murshidabadi Food Festival is on until April 20.