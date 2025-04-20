From legal aid to medical camps, Telangana cops connect with citizens

SURYAPET/ NALGONDA/ ADILABAD : As part of their efforts to bridge the gap between the force and citizens, the police in Suryapet, Nalgonda and Adilabad districts are conducting targeted outreach initiatives — from legal awareness sessions to free mega medical camps in remote tribal villages.

In Suryapet district, the Police Praja Bharosa programme, launched on April 3, is being held every Wednesday across all 22 mandals to strengthen trust in rural communities. Supervised by DSP-level officers, the initiative focuses on legal literacy, conflict resolution, and improved access to police services.

Two days before each session, villagers are informed about the programme and invited to a central location, where they are educated on laws, rights and the consequences of criminal behaviour. Villagers are urged to resolve disputes amicably and seek legal help instead of resorting to violence.

Suryapet SP Ch Narasimha said the programme has led to a reduction in land and personal disputes in several villages. “We’re seeing early results. The initiative is helping build a peaceful environment and strengthening the village police officer system,” he told TNIE.

Each week, a village is selected within a police station’s limits, with senior officers addressing the community. The SP himself visits one village every Wednesday. Warning youngsters against criminal activity, he said: “A rowdy or suspect sheet can ruin job prospects, overseas opportunities and education.”

In Kalakova village of Munagala mandal, residents welcomed the initiative. “Many of us didn’t know the legal consequences of our actions. Now we see the value in resolving issues through elders,” said N Veeraiah, a local. Others said the sessions could help avoid tensions ahead of local body elections.