From legal aid to medical camps, Telangana cops connect with citizens

SURYAPET/ NALGONDA/ ADILABAD : As part of their efforts to bridge the gap between the force and citizens, the police in Suryapet, Nalgonda and Adilabad districts are conducting targeted outreach initiatives — from legal awareness sessions to free mega medical camps in remote tribal villages.
In Suryapet district, the Police Praja Bharosa programme, launched on April 3, is being held every Wednesday across all 22 mandals to strengthen trust in rural communities. Supervised by DSP-level officers, the initiative focuses on legal literacy, conflict resolution, and improved access to police services.
Two days before each session, villagers are informed about the programme and invited to a central location, where they are educated on laws, rights and the consequences of criminal behaviour. Villagers are urged to resolve disputes amicably and seek legal help instead of resorting to violence.
Suryapet SP Ch Narasimha said the programme has led to a reduction in land and personal disputes in several villages. “We’re seeing early results. The initiative is helping build a peaceful environment and strengthening the village police officer system,” he told TNIE.
Each week, a village is selected within a police station’s limits, with senior officers addressing the community. The SP himself visits one village every Wednesday. Warning youngsters against criminal activity, he said: “A rowdy or suspect sheet can ruin job prospects, overseas opportunities and education.”
In Kalakova village of Munagala mandal, residents welcomed the initiative. “Many of us didn’t know the legal consequences of our actions. Now we see the value in resolving issues through elders,” said N Veeraiah, a local. Others said the sessions could help avoid tensions ahead of local body elections.
MLA, SP inagurate medical camp
In Nalgonda district, a free mega medical camp was organised in Polepally village of Chandampet mandal by the district police, Kamineni Hospitals and JJM Hospitals. Devarakonda MLA Nenavath Balu Naik and SP Sharath Chandra Pawar inaugurated the camp.
Around 1,500 people availed of services from a 15-member team of specialist doctors, with free medicines worth `60,000 distributed. SP Pawar said the camp aimed to provide healthcare access to tribal families in remote areas lacking hospital facilities. He stressed the importance of nutrition and thanked the medical team for their efforts.
‘Education key to progress’
In Adilabad district, a similar camp was held in Kolam village of Gadiguda mandal. Over 200 villagers attended the event, which featured services from specialists in gynaecology, ENT, ophthalmology, and general medicine. SP Akhil Mahajan, who inaugurated the camp, urged parents to encourage education among children. “Education is the key to progress,” he said. Utnoor ASP Kajal Singh and other officials were present.