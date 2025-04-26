Kashmir Comes to Hyderabad at Oakwood

It’s not every day you come across a fashion designer who swaps the runway for the kitchen — but this story is as real as it gets. Oakleaf, the culinary hub at Oakwood Residence Kapil Hyderabad, is presenting Daawat-E-Kashmir, a celebration of authentic Kashmiri cuisine, and at the heart of it is Chef Archana Dhawan.

With a menu specially curated by her, brimming with rich, traditional Kashmiri flavours, we had the delightful opportunity to not only taste her lovingly crafted dishes but also speak with the chef herself.

Wearing her passion as gracefully as her smile, Chef Archana said, “I’m actually a fashion textile designer by profession. I spent 28 years in that industry. It’s only been four years since I began cooking professionally. My mother was a wonderful home cook. I grew up watching her spend hours in the kitchen, practising slow cooking and joyfully hosting guests. In 2020, we lost her.” After that, Chef Archana began sending food to friends and family. “They were the ones who encouraged me to take it seriously. I started out as a weekend home chef, catering only on weekends. It’s been three years now since I took it up full-time. Since then, I’ve done international pop-ups, catered at six destination weddings — my last one was at Shangri-La. And it’s been quite a journey,” she noted.