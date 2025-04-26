Kashmir Comes to Hyderabad at Oakwood

It’s not every day you come across a fashion designer who swaps the runway for the kitchen — but this story is as real as it gets. Oakleaf, the culinary hub at Oakwood Residence Kapil Hyderabad, is presenting Daawat-E-Kashmir, a celebration of authentic Kashmiri cuisine, and at the heart of it is Chef Archana Dhawan.
With a menu specially curated by her, brimming with rich, traditional Kashmiri flavours, we had the delightful opportunity to not only taste her lovingly crafted dishes but also speak with the chef herself.
Wearing her passion as gracefully as her smile, Chef Archana said, “I’m actually a fashion textile designer by profession. I spent 28 years in that industry. It’s only been four years since I began cooking professionally. My mother was a wonderful home cook. I grew up watching her spend hours in the kitchen, practising slow cooking and joyfully hosting guests. In 2020, we lost her.” After that, Chef Archana began sending food to friends and family. “They were the ones who encouraged me to take it seriously. I started out as a weekend home chef, catering only on weekends. It’s been three years now since I took it up full-time. Since then, I’ve done international pop-ups, catered at six destination weddings — my last one was at Shangri-La. And it’s been quite a journey,” she noted.
Talking about her visit to Hyderabad and what inspired her menu here, she explained, “I know Hyderabadi food lovers enjoy their non-veg dishes. But I also wanted to introduce them to something unique — Kashmiri Pandit cuisine, which traditionally doesn’t use onion, garlic, or even tomato. I wanted people to experience how delicious food can be made even without those staples. We’ve got three vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters, two main courses (veg and non-veg), and for dessert, we’re serving Shufta, Saffron Kheer (my specialty), and pudding. We also have Kabargah, a signature Kashmiri dish that we traditionally start our meals with.”
Chef Archana also shared her affection for the city, expressing, “I’ve been to Hyderabad before — I have friends here and love spending a couple of days with them, shopping, and enjoying the food. Of course, I love Hyderabadi biryani! We also had a fantastic prawn dinner here at Oakwood, and I must thank the in-house chef for such a lovely experience.”
Daawat-E-Kashmir is a special collaboration between Chef Pin, a platform for home chefs, and Oakleaf, Oakwood’s premier dining destination. While the flavours might be subtler than the spicy fare typical to Hyderabad, they offer a truly authentic, home-cooked taste of Kashmir.
The event runs until April 27, with lunch and dinner service — so don’t miss your chance to savour this soulful cuisine and meet the passionate Chef Archana, who serves each dish with warmth and heart.