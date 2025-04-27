Balances weights, expectations in quest for glory

KHAMMAM: The hands of a 22-year-old weightlifter, calloused from gripping iron bars, clutch a dream bigger than her modest Khammam home: the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland.

A BA student by day and weightlifting phenom by dawn, Vemula Sahithi has won medals aplenty. Her father, a wiry electrician, mortgaged comforts to back her ambition. Yet, her toughest lift remains convincing sponsors that her story — of a girl lifting herself from poverty — is worth investing in.

Drawn to weightlifting at the age of 10, Sahithi began training under coach Srinivasa Rao at Sardar Patel Stadium in Khammam and quickly rose to the state level with her talent. Over the years, she has won two gold, two silver and four bronze medals at the national level and around 20 medals at the state level in the snatch, clean and jerk categories.

When she first expressed her desire to take up weightlifting, her father, Ranga Rao, a private electrician, supported her without hesitation.

Sahithi is currently in her third year of a BA course in Khammam. She previously trained for four years in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, and is now undergoing advanced training under Olympic coach DD Sharma in Jaipur, Rajasthan, managing all expenses herself.

Calling for donors

Speaking to TNIE over the phone, Sahithi says, “Despite financial problems, I am focusing on earning a spot in the 2026 Commonwealth Games.”

She appeals for donor support, adding, “If anyone supports me, I will work hard to bring a good name to the district, state and country.” She noted that lakhs of rupees are spent on travel, food and accommodation for each competition.

Ranga, who supports a family of four on a modest income, has always backed Sahithi’s ambitions despite having no house or property of his own. Ranga Rao tells TNIE, “I am proud of my daughter’s performance, but as a small electrician, it is hard to support her.”

Sahithi’s coach, Srinivasa Rao, also praised her, saying she has excellent talent and could bring laurels to the country in the future.