300 arrested for drunk-driving in Cyberabad

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad traffic police conducted a special drunk driving check on Saturday, apprehending 300 offenders. The operation involved checking various vehicles, including 231 two-wheelers, 8 three-wheelers, 58 four-wheelers, and 3 heavy vehicles.

Among those caught, 278 offenders had blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 50 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml,17 offenders had BAC levels between 200 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml, 5 offenders had BAC levels between 301 mg/100 ml and 500 mg/100 ml.

The police stated that all offenders will be produced before the court.

Authorities also warned that individuals caught driving under the influence and causing fatal accidents will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison and a fine.