Flavour Meets Flair at Café Reed

We also sampled the Spicy Brown Fried Rice with Kale, a wholesome dish that stands strong as a vegan option. On our request, the chef added chicken, and it worked beautifully without compromising the original flavours. Another gluten-free option which we relished was Double Ravioli with Basil Butter Emulsion. Made with sundried tomato and white wine, the pasta was al dente and the emulsion coating the ravioli was creamy and luscious.

To end on a sweet note, we dug into two indulgent desserts — Signature Double Chocolate Brookie and Biscoff Cascade Cheesecake. The brookie, a delicious hybrid of brownie and cookie, was an explosion of rich chocolatey goodness, while the cheesecake was a layered dream with ample Biscoff cookie crumble and gooey Biscoff drizzle.

If you were a fan of district150 before, the revamped experience is worth a revisit. With its sophisticated vibe, upgraded interiors, and a menu that continues to impress, it’s safe to say that district150 by Quorum is back and better than ever.