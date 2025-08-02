Flavour Meets Flair at Café Reed

Located in Hyderabad’s Knowledge City, district150 by Quorum has been serving serious food goals since its inception in 2023. Designed as more than just a dining destination, it quickly established itself as a community hub, enhancing the city’s cultural infrastructure and supporting Knowledge City’s evolution into a prime destination for both business and lifestyle experiences.
Blurring the lines between hotel-grade amenities and office functionality, district150 redefined how people connect, collaborate, and unwind in a professional environment. However, its rising presence in the city took a hit when a fire accident in December 2024 temporarily halted operations. Fast forward to July 2025, and district150 is back, revamped, reimagined, and ready to reclaim its place in Hyderabad’s culinary and cultural map.
Our dining experience began at Café Reed, the stylish restaurant that greets you right as you step out of the elevator. With glamorous décor and an inviting atmosphere, it set the stage for a dramatic and delicious culinary journey. We started with the Yumyum Salad, a refreshing blend of sliced avocado, dehydrated coconut, nam yum, and fried shallots. Zingy and Asian-inspired, this vibrant salad was a perfect appetiser that teased our taste buds in all the right ways.
Next, from their ‘Iconic Global Flavours menu’, we tried the Thai Basil Chicken Pad Krapaw, served with a perfectly done sunny side up egg. The juicy chicken and fragrant holy basil stir-fry was spicy, balanced, and bursting with flavour. But what really took the dish to the next level was the chef’s addition of dehydrated chicken skin crisp — a clever twist that brought in a crunchy, textural contrast and elevated the dish beyond expectations.
We also sampled the Spicy Brown Fried Rice with Kale, a wholesome dish that stands strong as a vegan option. On our request, the chef added chicken, and it worked beautifully without compromising the original flavours. Another gluten-free option which we relished was Double Ravioli with Basil Butter Emulsion. Made with sundried tomato and white wine, the pasta was al dente and the emulsion coating the ravioli was creamy and luscious.
To end on a sweet note, we dug into two indulgent desserts — Signature Double Chocolate Brookie and Biscoff Cascade Cheesecake. The brookie, a delicious hybrid of brownie and cookie, was an explosion of rich chocolatey goodness, while the cheesecake was a layered dream with ample Biscoff cookie crumble and gooey Biscoff drizzle.
If you were a fan of district150 before, the revamped experience is worth a revisit. With its sophisticated vibe, upgraded interiors, and a menu that continues to impress, it’s safe to say that district150 by Quorum is back and better than ever.