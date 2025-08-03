Hyderabad

GHMC paints solution for garbage hotspots

This approach will help identify service gaps and guide targeted improvements in waste management.
Colour-coded markings, using red, green and blue paint, to improve waste collection seen on walls in Secunderabad
S Bachan Jeet Singh
HYDERABAD: GHMC has launched a colour-coded marking initiative to combat open garbage dumping in five circles of the Secunderabad Zone. The move targets garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) and public littering, which create unhygienic conditions and attract stray animals.

The process involves red paint for houses, establishments, and vendors not linked to the Swachh Auto Tippers (SAT) system, and green/blue paint for those already covered. Marked units will be numbered, and GHMC sanitation teams will track monthly progress.

Further, GHMC will implement an incentive-based rating system for door-to-door collectors, with user feedback playing a key role.

