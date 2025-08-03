GHMC paints solution for garbage hotspots

HYDERABAD: GHMC has launched a colour-coded marking initiative to combat open garbage dumping in five circles of the Secunderabad Zone. The move targets garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) and public littering, which create unhygienic conditions and attract stray animals.

The process involves red paint for houses, establishments, and vendors not linked to the Swachh Auto Tippers (SAT) system, and green/blue paint for those already covered. Marked units will be numbered, and GHMC sanitation teams will track monthly progress.

This approach will help identify service gaps and guide targeted improvements in waste management.

Further, GHMC will implement an incentive-based rating system for door-to-door collectors, with user feedback playing a key role.