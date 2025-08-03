Three students arrested for role in Rs 6.5 lakh digital arrest

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime police on Saturday arrested three students from Secunderabad for their alleged involvement in a digital arrest fraud case. Police said the accused, addicted to online gaming, had lost money and agreed to supply bank accounts to unknown individuals via WhatsApp in exchange for commissions. They provided over 40 bank accounts online, which were later used in cyber frauds.

The case came to light when a 57-year-old government employee from Dhoolpet reported receiving a call in January from a fraudster posing as a DCP, alleging his Aadhaar card was used to open a Bank of Baroda account involved in a Rs 2 crore money laundering case. The caller claimed a warrant had been issued and instructed the victim to share his savings details and deposit money to resolve the matter.

Fearing arrest, the victim transferred `6.50 lakh to the given accounts before realising it was a scam and approaching the police. Investigations revealed the accused were involved in 23 similar cases across India.