Three more held in surrogacy racket in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Gopalapuram police on Tuesday arrested three more individuals for allegedly being involved in the illegal surrogacy and baby-selling racket.

An official from the Hyderabad city police said that a total of 17 persons have been arrested in the case so far. Among the three accused arrested on Tuesday, some are doctors. The police have established that the prime accused and owner of Universal Srushti Fertility Centre, Pachipala Namratha, has links with baby-selling gangs. “Those who have previous cases of baby selling are also involved in this case,” a senior cop told TNIE.

Meanwhile, the police have sent the prime accused, Namratha, to the Chanchalguda jail after five days of police custody. However, some of the accused in the case had moved the court seeking bail, but their petitions were rejected.