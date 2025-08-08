19-year-old attempts to kill self after alleged dowry harassment, abuse by husband in Hyderabad; case registered

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old attempted suicide over alleged physical and mental harassment by her husband and his family members. Ramgopalpet police on Thursday registered a case under Sections 85 (cruelty by husband and relatives) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 4 (demanding dowry) of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Police said she is undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital and expected to regain consciousness soon.

According to police, the woman had eloped with Bheem Raj a few months ago after a four-year relationship. Since then, the couple had been living with his family. After a breezy, yet brief, honeymoon period, the woman asked her husband to find a job as he was unemployed and stayed home. This proposition was opposed by his family members.

They, in turn, would harass the woman over additional dowry and gold, the police said, adding that Raj would consume liquor regularly and beat her. He was also suspicious of her fidelity and would question her, especially when she would interact with his friends, who visited their home.

Unable to bear the regular abuse, she left for her parent’s house on August 3. Two days later, Raj uploaded private images and photos of the victim on Instagram, which he deleted only after she confronted him. Subsequently, when she prodded him further over the issue, he used abusive language to berate her and even accused her of hiding details about a past pregnancy.

Feeling deeply humiliated, she attempted suicide on Tuesday evening by ingesting phenyl, often used as a floor cleaner agent and disinfectant, and inflicting cuts on her hand. Her family members immediately shifted her to Gandhi Hospital.

Police said she is now stable and will be questioned once she regains full consciousness to record her statement.