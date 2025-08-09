Telangana government to appoint Chief Climate Officer to steer green policies

HYDERABAD: The state overnment is set to appoint a Chief Climate Action Officer (CCAO) for the Climate Change Centre (S-C3) under the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) 2.0 programme for integrated waste management, water security, urban planning, and climate-related reform initiatives.

The process of appointing the CCAO is being undertaken by the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) as part of the Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework (CSCAF) 2.0 under the CITIIS 2.0 initiative, which is a component of the Central Government’s Smart Cities Mission, supported by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

According to sources, the selected consultant will be tasked with providing technical and operational support and leadership to the S-C3. Responsibilities will include planning, implementing, monitoring,and evaluating all activities under the programme.

The consultant will support the department in executing the city’s climate change work plan and the activities related to Component 2 of CITIIS 2.0, in consultation with the Director of the Urban Development Department. The consultant will also be responsible for providing coordination and technical assistance in developing policies, strategies, guidelines, and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to climate change.

Additionally, the consultant must ensure the integration of data from cities into the State Climate Data Portal and subsequently into the National Data Observatory, covering all indicators under the CSCAF. The S-C3 will also extend technical support for developing the climate budget at the Urban Development Department (UDD) level, facilitate training sessions, and coordinate arrangements to implement the programme’s activities.

The selected consultant will work in close coordination with relevant state-level climate change cells, departments, and divisions to ensure collaboration and alignment with programme goals. The role also demands a proactive approach to bringing innovative ideas and creative solutions for implementing the programme and a willingness to learn and build technical expertise for personal and professional growth.

The consultant will be responsible for preparing financial and technical reports related to environmental and climate change initiatives, in accordance with the guidelines and instructions from the CITIIS Project Management Unit (PMU). Additional technical and administrative support is to be provided to the Urban Development Department, CITIIS-PMU, and the City Climate Change Cell, along with any other task assigned by the CDMA.

Inside CCAO role