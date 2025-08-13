Surrogacy-trafficking case to be handed over to SIT: DCP

HYDERABAD: The Gopalapuram police will transfer the investigation into the fake surrogacy and interstate child trafficking racket, busted in July, to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CCS police. North Zone DCP S Rashmi Perumal said the move was on the instructions of the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP).

She said police had seized several documents from the clinics, and that there was evidence that more than 50 children may have been handed over to various couples.

Nine cases have been registered against Dr Athaluri Namratha alias Pachipala Namratha, owner of Universal Srushti Fertility Centres, and several associates for their alleged involvement in the racket. Twenty-five accused have been arrested, while others are absconding. Namratha has a history of criminal activity, with around 15 cases filed against her in the two Telugu states, the first in Vijayawada in 2010.

Among those arrested are government doctors from Visakhapatnam — Arimlli Vidyullatha, Pulumuru Usha Devi and Vasupalli Ravi — and Nargula Sadanandam, a doctor at Gandhi Hospital. “Namratha knew some of these doctors from her college days,” the DCP said.

Namratha is alleged to have established multiple fertility clinics in the two Telugu states, as well as in Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. Initially offering infertility treatment, she later promoted surrogacy, assuring clients that all legal formalities would be handled by her clinic. After collecting Rs 20 lakh–Rs 40 lakh from each couple, she allegedly procured babies from vulnerable mothers through a network of agents, passing them off as children conceived from the clients’ own samples. Fake medical and DNA reports were prepared, using the biological mother’s sample instead of the victim’s.

Agents were reportedly paid Rs 3.5 lakh for a girl and Rs 4.5 lakh for a boy.

The organised crime section (111 of BNS) has been invoked in the case. “As per procedure, we have sent the necessary documentation to banks to freeze the accused’s accounts,” the DCP added.