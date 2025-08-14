Making Cents of It All: Financial Literacy for Young Readers

If you ask someone who grew up in the ’90s or early 2000s about the books they read as children, chances are you’ll hear stories about kings and queens or other fairytale adventures. But a quick browse through today’s children’s section might surprise you — titles like A Kid’s Guide to Money now sit alongside classic storybooks. For most of us back then, money was little more than the coins in our piggy banks. Co-authored by Sheetal Kapoor, co-founder of Brainologi and a child development expert; Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai, a renowned author and Arthashastra expert; and Shubhada Dayal, founder of Brainologi and a financial services professional with over a decade of experience, the book takes young readers (7–12 years) on a journey into financial literacy through engaging storytelling. In conversation with CE, Shubhada shares more about the book and why she believes money conversations should start early. Kids and money isn’t a combination we usually see in children’s literature.
What prompted you to explore this theme, and what’s the core idea behind A Kid’s Guide to Money?
Conversations around money are often tricky for families. Parents want to instil sound financial understanding, but many don’t have the right vocabulary. This book bridges that gap. We chose a story-led format to keep learning engaging rather than overly academic, letting understanding unfold naturally. The chapters mention concepts like trading and compounding — terms even adults sometimes struggle with.
How did you simplify these ideas for young readers without losing their essence?
Through a lot of research and experimentation. For example, in the compounding chapter, we didn’t mention money at all. Instead, we used a sports analogy to show how consistent effort over time leads to big results.
Money and haunted libraries make for an unusual pairing — especially with references to the Arthashastra in a kid-friendly way.Why blend financial literacy with mystery and adventure?
Even though the book is about money, we were clear it mustn’t be boring. Adventure and mystery form the central story, with financial concepts woven into it. That way, children enjoy the ride while picking up knowledge along the way.
Children today are digital natives but not always financially savvy. How does your book speak their language?
It connects with their joys, fears, desires, and anxieties. That’s what creates a bridge — a common language — through which we can truly communicate with them.
From your perspective, what’s one financial lesson you wish every adult had learned as a child?
The power of compounding. We stress this in the book with a direct question: ‘What’s the one mistake most adults admit to?’ The answer — not understanding compounding when they were young.
You’ve brought together finance, storytelling, and child psychology. How did your team’s diverse backgrounds shape the book?
We had very clear roles. Dr Pillai brought in the Arthashastra insights, Sheetal ensured the content stayed age-appropriate, and I focused on the financial concepts and writing. Together, we’ve made a book that’s easy to read yet tackles complex ideas.
What do you hope readers take away from the book?
I want kids to start thinking about money. If it sparks ideas or even questions, we’ve done our job.
Most of us grew up with little to no financial education. What inspired you to break that cycle?
An early understanding of money can shape one’s future in powerful ways. We hope this book is a child’s first step on that journey; so the next generation never has to say, ‘I wish I’d learned how money works when I was younger’.