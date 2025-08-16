Heavy rains catch Hyderabad off guard on holiday

HYDERABAD: After three days of orange alerts that yielded little more than cloudy skies, Hyderabad finally saw heavy rain on Friday evening, on a day when there was no warning at all.

The downpour arrived just as families and children were out enjoying the Independence Day holiday, with many visitors from other districts at popular city spots. At Necklace Road and Tank Bund, where crowds had gathered, people rushed for shelter as sudden showers disrupted evening plans. Low visibility was reported along the Miyapur–Lingampally stretch.

For nearly an hour, heavy rain lashed several areas, though lighter-than-usual traffic in the IT Corridor meant little disruption on the roads — a rare sight during such weather.

By 11 pm, Kukatpally 6.58 cm and Quthbullapur 6 cm, followed by Shapur Nagar at 4.8 cm. Pulkal in Sangareddy district reported a whopping 11.6 cm, the highest in the state, followed by Narayankhed in Medak at 7.6 cm and Kagazmaddur at 7.3 cm.

One resident summed up the mood on X: “For the past three days, there was a heavy rain alert for Hyderabad, but we didn’t see a drop. Today, when clouds formed and there was no alert, it poured.”

The sudden burst also highlighted Hyderabad’s dramatic monsoon turnaround. On July 15, with a 57% rainfall deficit, residents feared a failed season. Cut to August 15 — the city now has a +30% surplus, most lakes are full, the Musi river carried floodwaters for two days and twin reservoirs are near Full Reservoir Level.