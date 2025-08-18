Neglect and decay cast shadow Telangana state museum’s glorious past

HYDERABAD: For anyone walking through the rusted gates of the Telangana State Museum at Public Gardens, Hyderabad, the sight is disheartening. The Nizam-era domes and arches, which once exuded grandeur, now stand tired and damp. The iron signboard bearing the museum’s name is rusting, while the plaque outside has lost all its lettering, stripped away over time.

A four-pillared mandapam, carved from black basalt stone and dating back to the 13th century Kakatiya period, that greets visitors at the entrance wears a very dilapidated look. Recovered in 1932 at the Sri Swayambhulingeshwara Swamy Temple in Warangal Fort, it now shows signs of seepage and dampness on its roof. Stone sculptures from the same Kakatiya period and even earlier lie neglected, their intricate details fading with time.

Despite possessing one of India’s foremost numismatic collections, the museum has its coins locked away in storage after a former director removed the showcases, noted Anuradha Reddy, convenor of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Hyderabad. “There are also rare Chughtai paintings, many of which were displayed in exhibitions abroad, but most remain unseen by the public due to a lack of display space,” she added.

The crisis extends beyond infrastructure, with dwindling public interest compounding the museum’s woes. “The footfall is very low. Each day, fewer than 50 people visit the museum. Also, we don’t have proper records of the sculptures now,” admitted the museum in-charge.