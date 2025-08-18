Neglect and decay cast shadow Telangana state museum’s glorious past

HYDERABAD: For anyone walking through the rusted gates of the Telangana State Museum at Public Gardens, Hyderabad, the sight is disheartening. The Nizam-era domes and arches, which once exuded grandeur, now stand tired and damp. The iron signboard bearing the museum’s name is rusting, while the plaque outside has lost all its lettering, stripped away over time.
A four-pillared mandapam, carved from black basalt stone and dating back to the 13th century Kakatiya period, that greets visitors at the entrance wears a very dilapidated look. Recovered in 1932 at the Sri Swayambhulingeshwara Swamy Temple in Warangal Fort, it now shows signs of seepage and dampness on its roof. Stone sculptures from the same Kakatiya period and even earlier lie neglected, their intricate details fading with time.
Despite possessing one of India’s foremost numismatic collections, the museum has its coins locked away in storage after a former director removed the showcases, noted Anuradha Reddy, convenor of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Hyderabad. “There are also rare Chughtai paintings, many of which were displayed in exhibitions abroad, but most remain unseen by the public due to a lack of display space,” she added.
The crisis extends beyond infrastructure, with dwindling public interest compounding the museum’s woes. “The footfall is very low. Each day, fewer than 50 people visit the museum. Also, we don’t have proper records of the sculptures now,” admitted the museum in-charge.
From cannons to coins
Dr P Nagaraju, deputy director (Museums), said that almost no funds were allocated for the museum. “We need more funds for maintenance. We receive around Rs 10,000 for each quarter for the development of the museum, and that too doesn’t come in the fourth quarter.
That amount is insufficient even for buying glass cleaners and changing bulbs; only minor work can be done with that amount. We are planning to rebuild the site within three to four months, but the cost of demolition, expansion and overall budget allocation is still pending government approval,” he told TNIE.
While a four-inch bronze cannon from 1782 AD, a relic of the Deccan wars, has turned into a stagnant pool breeding mosquitoes, the fire buckets that are meant to ensure safety remain rusted and broken. The bronze gallery, once intended to showcase exquisite metalwork, now suffers from broken ceilings, inadequate lighting and rusted display cases.
Nagaraju pointed out that many of the museum’s stone and coin artefacts remain locked in storage, with the coin gallery still unopened and public access restricted. “It’s difficult to recall when we last received substantial funding. In many states, museums use QR codes for visitors to access detailed information about artefacts. Here, we are still struggling with basic upkeep,” he lamented.
Voices of concern
INTACH convenor Anuradha stressed the untapped potential of the site: “Around the central lawn inside the public garden are four historic buildings. On one side is Bal Bhavan, and on the opposite side is the Health Museum, which originally housed Ajanta paintings as the Ajanta Pavilion.
Another building in the quadrangle is the Silver Jubilee Pavilion, constructed for the jubilee of the 7th Nizam, Osman Ali Khan, which was once open to the public for lectures but is now closed. The State Museum houses numerous exhibits, but there isn’t enough display space. It is suggested that the surrounding heritage buildings, such as Bal Bhavan, the Health Museum, could be converted into additional museum spaces to showcase these stored artefacts and sculptures.”
For a museum with such cultural treasures, the government must provide adequate funding, technical support, security and publicity so the public can engage with these spaces, and tourism can flourish, she said, adding, “Understanding history and heritage and translating discussion into action rather than just words is crucial.”
Jayesh Ranjan, special chief secretary (FAC) for Tourism and Culture, assured that plans for revival are underway: “We are revamping the museum completely, getting professional help for that.” When asked why the budget was not allocated in previous years, he responded, “I can’t comment on the past. Budget is just one part. Even if 10 times the budget is given, if there is no professionalism, no understanding of how modern museums are run, the budget is of no use.”