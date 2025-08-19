GHMC to lease out 954 vacant shops; open auction planned

HYDERABAD: As many as 954 shops owned by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in various municipal complexes, markets and model markets have remained vacant for several years, causing revenue loss to the civic body in the form of rental income.
In fact, the absence of monitoring has resulted in some of the shops being used as dwellings by families, while others have turned into garbage dumps.
A recent GHMC survey identified 954 vacant shops: 105 in municipal complexes, 481 in municipal markets and 368 in model markets. With the corporation facing a financial crunch, officials plan to conduct an open public auction for shops where the lease period expired more than 25 years ago, fixing rents as per existing orders. For lease renewals or extensions, rents will be revised in line with current rules.
Proposals have been placed before the Standing Committee under Section 148 (2) of the GHMC Act, which authorises it to lease immovable property for up to three years. Once approved, the civic body will invite tenders through an open auction.
According to the GHMC Estate Wing, the vacant shops in municipal complexes include those at Abids, Habsiguda, Sainikpuri, Putlibowli, Sultan Bazar, Hari Hara Kala Bhavan and Buddha Bhavan. Vacancies in municipal markets are concentrated in Goshamahal Fish Market (215), Nacharam vegetable market (17), Azad Market in Goshamahal (44), Kanda Swamy Market in Goshamahal (18), Ameerpet Market (12), Nallagandla Market (37), Chikkadpally Market (14), Moosapet Fish Market (47) and Bagh Lingampally Market near Narayanaguda flyover (67).
Among model markets, 368 shops remain unoccupied. These include premises at Meerpet (10), Beerappagadda in Uppal (15), Venkat Reddy Nagar on Ramanthapur Road (15), Gandhi Nagar (17), Lalitha Nagar Colony in Nagole (8), Mansoorabad (8), TNGOs Colony in Mailardevpally (15), Premavathipet (15), Champapet (17), BN Reddy Nagar (7), Jambhag (13), CB CID Colony in Moosapet (15), Patancheru and RC Puram (45) and Hasmathpet (15).
A few model markets lying vacant for six to seven years have been repurposed by GHMC to house skilling centres for youth and women.