GHMC to lease out 954 vacant shops; open auction planned

HYDERABAD: As many as 954 shops owned by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in various municipal complexes, markets and model markets have remained vacant for several years, causing revenue loss to the civic body in the form of rental income.

In fact, the absence of monitoring has resulted in some of the shops being used as dwellings by families, while others have turned into garbage dumps.

A recent GHMC survey identified 954 vacant shops: 105 in municipal complexes, 481 in municipal markets and 368 in model markets. With the corporation facing a financial crunch, officials plan to conduct an open public auction for shops where the lease period expired more than 25 years ago, fixing rents as per existing orders. For lease renewals or extensions, rents will be revised in line with current rules.