Trunk line to tackle Ameerpet flooding: HYDRAA

HYDERABAD: In a bid to address the recurring flooding near Ameerpet Metro Station and Maitrivanam, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is drawing up plans for a dedicated trunk line as part of long-term mitigation plans.

On Monday, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the Ameerpet–Maitrivanam stretch to study flood flow channels and identify bottlenecks. He later reviewed Krishna Kanth Park lake and the stormwater drains from Jubilee Hills Road No.10, Venkatagiri, Rahmath Nagar and Yousufguda, which all converge into the park. Diverting excess upstream rainwater into the lake, he said, could ease flooding in Ameerpet.

The lake, which now spans about seven acres, can be expanded to 12 acres, creating a temporary storage of nearly 120 million litres. Once the rains subside, the water could be released downstream, reducing pressure on the Ameerpet Metro stretch.

At present, rainwater bypasses the lake and flows directly through Madhura Nagar into Ameerpet, leading to severe waterlogging. Officials noted that although a 1,100-metre box drain already connects the lake to the Metro station, flat terrain and garbage accumulation slow the outflow.