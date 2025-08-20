GHMC sanitation workers call off strike; agreement signing on August 22

HYDERABAD: The city heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday evening as the strike by GHMC waste transport workers was called off after successful talks between the management of Ramky, CITU leaders and the Labour department.

The strike, which had brought garbage collection to a halt for two days and threatened to disrupt sanitation ahead of Ganesh festivities, ended after the management agreed to a wage hike — Rs 6,500 for Grade-1 drivers, Rs 6,300 for Grade-2 drivers and Rs 5,000 for unskilled helpers. The final agreement will be signed on August 22, CITU general secretary P Bhaskar said.

During the strike, garbage had piled up at 42 transfer stations as 2,000–2,500 drivers and helpers refused to transport waste to the Jawaharnagar dumping yard. Workers, led by the CITU, staged protests at the Labour Commissioner’s office, citing low wages and delayed agreements. Contractors also flagged that GHMC’s dues, amounting to over Rs 1,500 crore, had crippled operations, making it difficult to pay staff and maintain vehicles.