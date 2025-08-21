30 per cent of Hyderabad plunged into digital darkness

HYDERABAD: Lakhs of consumers continued to remain without internet and cable TV services across the city on Wednesday following the large-scale cable-cutting drive by the TGSPDCL.

According to the Telangana Cable, TV, Internet and Telecom Service Providers Welfare Association, the city has about 2.8 million linear and non-linear optic cables, of which over 1 million were cut during the operation, leaving nearly 30% of consumers without service.

The blackout of digital services disrupted daily life for thousands of households and businesses. Vinay, an IT employee, said: “We have three days of work from home. If things like this happen, it becomes very difficult to meet targets. It’s been two days, and the internet is still not fully restored. If the government wants to take up such drives, users should at least be informed in advance.”

Dinesh, a parent of two children studying remotely, said: “My son had an exam today. With no internet, it was hard for him to appear. Mobile data can only help to an extent, and in the end, we are answerable to the college as children miss exams.”

Prakash, a dry fruit seller, said his billing system collapsed: “Our entire system is online. With no internet, we couldn’t process payments or orders. It’s like shutting shop for a day.”

Mayank, a Kukatpally resident, said: “Our home security cameras stopped working as they run on broadband. With frequent power cuts already, this makes us feel even more unsafe.”