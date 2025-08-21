30 per cent of Hyderabad plunged into digital darkness

HYDERABAD: Lakhs of consumers continued to remain without internet and cable TV services across the city on Wednesday following the large-scale cable-cutting drive by the TGSPDCL.
According to the Telangana Cable, TV, Internet and Telecom Service Providers Welfare Association, the city has about 2.8 million linear and non-linear optic cables, of which over 1 million were cut during the operation, leaving nearly 30% of consumers without service.
The blackout of digital services disrupted daily life for thousands of households and businesses. Vinay, an IT employee, said: “We have three days of work from home. If things like this happen, it becomes very difficult to meet targets. It’s been two days, and the internet is still not fully restored. If the government wants to take up such drives, users should at least be informed in advance.”
Dinesh, a parent of two children studying remotely, said: “My son had an exam today. With no internet, it was hard for him to appear. Mobile data can only help to an extent, and in the end, we are answerable to the college as children miss exams.”
Prakash, a dry fruit seller, said his billing system collapsed: “Our entire system is online. With no internet, we couldn’t process payments or orders. It’s like shutting shop for a day.”
Mayank, a Kukatpally resident, said: “Our home security cameras stopped working as they run on broadband. With frequent power cuts already, this makes us feel even more unsafe.”
‘Will take 2-3 days for connections to be restored’
Amid widespread disruptions, representatives of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), cable operators and service providers met TGSPDCL CMD Musharraf Faruqui on Wednesday. The meeting was described as positive, with operators asked to maintain safety standards, clear clutter and ensure cables are properly laid, especially in the wake of a recent electrocution in Ramanthapur. The association said it would take 2–3 days to restore connections.
TGCOWA president M Jitender told TNIE that the sudden drive created confusion and huge losses.
“We lay cables 16–17 feet above the ground on main and sub-lines without touching power lines. But we don’t have official permission to use electricity poles despite repeated requests to the government. We also sought underground cabling permission, but there has been no approval so far,” he said.
He added that operators were not informed in advance: “We came to know indirectly and asked for more time, but the department went ahead. A metre of cable costs about `50. The sudden removal caused heavy losses.”
Jitender said the TGSPDCL CMD’s meeting helped set directions: “The CMD asked us to remove dangling wires and ensure safety. The discussion was positive, but without permission for underground cabling, alternatives remain limited.”
Meanwhile, the TGSPDCL has insisted the drive was necessary to prevent accidents.
A senior Jio official said its services were also disrupted, though it has its own poles. “Jio was not in contention, but in the rush, our cables too were cut. Around 30,000–40,000 consumers were affected on Tuesday, and another 5,000–10,000 on Wednesday. The CMD later clarified that Jio was not the issue. We also allow underground connections wherever poles are unsafe,” the official said.