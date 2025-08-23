Royal Reve Hotel's 13-year journey of flavour and warmth

At the Royal Reve Hotel, each dish in every one of its restaurants is always crafted with care and served with warmth — happiness on a plate indeed! As the hotel celebrates 13 years of delighting its guests, we sat down to experience the anniversary menu and of course, the unique dishes that anyone who walks in can treat their palates to.
Our celebratory dinner at Lazeez, a restaurant inside the hotel, began with a refreshing Pomegranate Cooler and Cucumber Cooler. The cucumber drink, infused with mint, coriander, cucumber slices, and crushed ice, was light and rejuvenating, while the pomegranate cooler with crushed ice and fresh pomegranate grains was equally delightful.
Appetisers followed soon after, with Dragon Paneer and Green Chicken Kebabs taking centre stage. The paneer, tossed with vegetables, was a flavourful treat, while the kebabs were juicy, tender, and bursting with taste. The surprise of the evening was the Watermelon Feta Cheese Salad, a refreshing bowl of watermelon, iceberg lettuce, and feta cheese that was both healthy and indulgent.
For the main course, we savoured Nalli Nihari paired with Butter Naan and the unique Jadibuti Naan. The soft, fluffy naans complemented the rich and perfectly spiced Nihari, with its tender, juicy meat cooked to perfection. Each bite felt like we were in a palace.
To warm up on a rainy evening, we also tried the hot and sour Chicken Soup, which added just the right zing to our meal. The Vegetable Fried Rice, served with a flavourful mixed vegetable sauce, was another highlight, offering a comforting yet distinct taste.
No meal is complete without dessert, and we ended ours on a sweet note with a decadent Ice Cream Sundae alongside a traditional bowl of Phirni, a rich finale to a hearty celebration.
As Royal Reve celebrates its 13th anniversary starting August 24, diners can enjoy a 20% discount at any of the hotel’s restaurants — Stallion, Spice Garden, and Lazeez. A perfect reason to gather your loved ones, raise a toast, and celebrate with food that’s served with love.