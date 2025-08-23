Royal Reve Hotel's 13-year journey of flavour and warmth

At the Royal Reve Hotel, each dish in every one of its restaurants is always crafted with care and served with warmth — happiness on a plate indeed! As the hotel celebrates 13 years of delighting its guests, we sat down to experience the anniversary menu and of course, the unique dishes that anyone who walks in can treat their palates to.

Our celebratory dinner at Lazeez, a restaurant inside the hotel, began with a refreshing Pomegranate Cooler and Cucumber Cooler. The cucumber drink, infused with mint, coriander, cucumber slices, and crushed ice, was light and rejuvenating, while the pomegranate cooler with crushed ice and fresh pomegranate grains was equally delightful.