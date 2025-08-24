Electrocution claims 9th life in Hyderabad in August

HYDERABAD: Taking the number of electrocution deaths in the city this month to nine, a 23-year-old man died after coming into contact with a live wire at Saraswathi Nagar in Lothkunta under Trimulgherry police station limits on Friday evening. The victim was identified as Lucky alias Sagar, a native of Maharashtra.

According to police, the incident occurred when four persons were dismantling a wedding tent erected for a ceremony held on August 14. While removing the tent, an iron rod touched a live wire.

Two of the men were on a metal ladder and the other two were on the ground. All four received electric shocks, but while three escaped with injuries and are out of danger, Sagar succumbed.

Trimulgherry police have registered a case and are investigating.