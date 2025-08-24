HYDRAA its own boss: Ranganath

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is preparing to notify storm water drains (nalas) along the lines of lake notifications, in a move aimed at long-term protection of the city’s drainage network and preventing flooding, HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath said on Friday.

“The notification will be based on Survey of India data, village maps and technical reports by Kirloskar and Voyants. Once nalas are notified, they will be protected for generations,” he added.

Ranganath said the agency is proceeding cautiously on enforcement actions, including the delayed demolition of the Fatima Owaisi Educational Campus. “After final notification of Salkam Cheruvu in Chandrayangutta and thorough verification of all geographical parameters and FTL, demolition of the campus will be taken up.

To examine all aspects and avoid legal issues in future, HYDRAA is taking time before concluding,” he explained. Ranganath stressed that HYDRAA operates independently and apolitically, focusing on safeguarding government lands, water bodies, parks, and open spaces for public welfare.

“HYDRAA has faced obstacles in removing encroachments from lakes. Of Hyderabad’s 900 lakes, final tank level (FTL) and buffer zone notifications have been completed for 185, while data collection continues for the rest,” he said.

The agency aims to issue final notifications for all lakes within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) by year-end, after which stringent action will follow against illegal constructions, irrespective of the person involved, Ranganath promised.

He stated that HYDRAA is also rejuvenating lakes such as Bathakamma Kunta and Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally, where initial public resistance has eased as residents observe improvements.

HYDRAA is gathering agricultural ayacut data for water bodies with assistance from the Survey of India and NGRI. Ranganath highlighted the agency’s long-term approach, describing plans designed to safeguard Hyderabad for the next 100–200 years. He also called on the IMD to deploy more automatic weather stations to provide accurate real-time forecasts for disaster management.