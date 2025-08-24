Secunderabad man’s 50-year quest for Ganesha universe

HYDERABAD: What began as a simple souvenir from a trip to Shirdi in 1973 has since grown into a world-record-breaking obsession. While some collect stamps or coins that fit on a shelf, Pabsetti Shekar of Secunderabad needs a warehouse for his 58,748 items related to Lord Ganesha. His home is no ordinary residence — it is a temple of devotion, filled with idols, postcards, posters and artefacts of Lord Ganesha gathered from across the globe. For Shekar, this is not just a hobby; it is a life’s mission.

A resident of Marredpally, Shekar began his collection with a small idol bought for 50 paise. Today, it has expanded to include 21,708 idols, 19,558 postcards, 14,950 photographs, 11,005 posters, 250 keychains and over 250 audio and video cassettes — making a total of 58,748 Ganesha-themed souvenirs. “I wish to take this collection beyond one lakh,” he tells TNIE, his eyes shining with the same excitement he felt as a young boy.

His devotion has crossed borders. Shekar has acquired idols from 38 countries, including Japan, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Java, Jakarta and Bali. Some idols measure just half an inch, while others rise to four feet, crafted in wood, metal, stone and other materials sourced worldwide. His most expensive purchase so far has been an intricately carved idol from Thailand, costing Rs 1 lakh.

Recognition has followed his passion. Between 2014 and 2015, he entered the Guinness Book of World Records and has since collected more than 15 world titles, from Limca Book of Records to Wonder Book, Miracle World Records, Everest World Records, Kings World Records and many more.

But his collection is not just about numbers. For over 25 years, Shekar has been researching Ganesha temples across India and abroad. His work has culminated in a 2,000-page manuscript titled Vishwa Vinayaka, which he hopes to publish for charity. “This book is my offering to the world. It carries the stories of temples, traditions and the timeless presence of Ganesha,” he says. As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, Shekar continues to dream bigger, not for recognition, but for devotion.