Undeterred by disability, champion Goutham Yadav from Warangal is moulding champions

WARANGAL: A devastating car accident at 27 left Ellavula Goutham Yadav’s legs paralysed and his Olympic dreams seemingly shattered. But for the 32-year-old para taekwondo champion, a broken spine was not a full stop; it was merely a comma in his story. Today, armed with gold medals and world-class coaching certifications, he is on a new mission: to build an institute that will train and inspire India’s next generation of para-athletes.

Goutham, a resident of Paidipally village in Warangal district, refused to let tragedy define him. After the accident, he spent six months completely paralysed and two years slowly regaining partial mobility. Yet, he returned to taekwondo, the sport he had begun in 2004 with the encouragement of his mother, Lalita Kumari Yadav.

His determination saw him complete graduation at JNTU Hyderabad, earn a National Institute of Sports certification from LNCPE Kerala, secure an Asian coach certification and receive the prestigious Kukkiwon certification from the world taekwondo headquarters in South Korea. Between 2006 and 2010, he trained rigorously with the Sports Authority of India and represented the state in national competitions.

The medals soon followed: two golds at the Para Nationals, a gold at the 1st World Para Taekwondo Poomsae Championship in Bahrain, and another at the International Online Taekwondo Championship. He also clinched titles at the 7th National Para Taekwondo Championship in Saharanpur and the 3rd Open National Taekwondo Championship. For him, every victory was more than a medal. “My world is not about winning medals; it is a message to the world that disability is not inability,” he tells TNIE.

Now, his focus has shifted from personal triumph to collective progress. “Taekwondo is an international art of honesty and discipline. I want to use the skills I gained in South Korea to help para-athletes from Telangana and across India reach the Paralympic stage,” he says. To realise this dream, he is seeking financial support to establish a dedicated training centre for para-athletes.