Telangana High Court questions nod to blasting in Jubilee Hills

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of reports on continuous blasting for rock removal in Jubilee Hills, which residents said was causing severe inconvenience.

The case came up before a bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin after Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka drew attention to complaints from Nyaya Vihar, Bharani Layout and around Ramanaidu Studios, where over 10 blasts were reportedly taking place daily.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Md Imran Khan sought two weeks to file a counter on behalf of the State. He said blasting permissions were limited to 10 am–4 pm and promised a detailed affidavit on whether nighttime activity had occurred after March 31, 2025.

Senior advocate P Sriraghuram, for DSR Prime Spaces, said blasting was already completed with required approvals, backed by a PCB affidavit. The bench questioned the authority of the police commissioner to issue permissions.

“Is blasting approval within the domain of the police? Does the commissioner have technical knowledge of how much blasting should be allowed or the likely impact of flying rocks? Shouldn’t there be a designated blasting authority?” the chief justice asked.

The AAG replied that permissions were issued under the Hyderabad City Police Act but admitted technical bodies such as the Chief Controller of Explosives, the Director-General of Mines, the MAUD department and the PCB should be involved.

On whether cases were booked over alleged nighttime blasting, he said he had no information. The Bench ordered Patel Engineering, reportedly carrying out blasting, to be made a party to the case.

It also raised broader questions on the regulatory framework, safeguards during construction, the need for protective screens, and whether explosives were sourced only from licensed dealers. The matter was adjourned to September 16.