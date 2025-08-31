Utnoor youngsters get local training for global vision

ADILABAD: For generations, skilled youth from Utnoor faced a difficult choice: migrate in search of opportunities or remain at home with limited prospects. That equation is changing. The Government ITI–ATC in Utnoor has emerged as a beacon of high-tech skill development, offering futuristic courses in electric vehicles, robotics and digital manufacturing right at their doorstep. Coupled with the formation of T-Gate Adilabad, it is ensuring that a world-class career no longer requires leaving home.

Established with the support of Tata Technologies Ltd (TTL), the ITI–ATC Utnoor now trains students in specialised programmes such as Engineering Design Technician, CNC Machining Technician, Mechanic (Electric Vehicle), Manufacturing Process Control & Automation, Industrial Robotics & Digital Manufacturing, and Virtual Analysis & Design. Equipped with modern laboratories, robotics facilities, simulation tools and digital manufacturing equipment, students are exposed to industry-standard practical training, say officials.

The launch of T-Gate Adilabad is also creating new opportunities for startups, entrepreneurs and skilled youth by connecting them with industry, investors and global networks. Officials say the synergy between ITI–ATC Utnoor and T-Gate Adilabad would act as a launchpad for local youth.

Placement assurance

The state government, in partnership with TTL, has assured placements for students completing these futuristic courses. Authorities expect the initiative to reduce migration from rural and Agency areas by creating sustainable local employment.