Biography of a flyover

Once upon a time, in a land far, far away from Madhapur (a whole 2 km, but in Hyderabad traffic, that’s basically a road trip), lay Kondapur — a magical kingdom ruled by IT engineers, cab drivers, and the last remaining good humans who would actually warn you if your bike’s side stand was loose.

As time passed, the kingdom flourished. More IT projects, more cheap labour, and suddenly, engineers from every neighbouring state started pouring in like uncles at a free buffet. With them came the inevitable — traffic. Road rage became a personality trait.

Bosses got ruder because their morning commute was just 40 minutes of non-stop horn therapy. Marriages turned into war zones because couples, after spending hours stuck in traffic listening to honking, started communicating in the same decibel at home. Slowly, Kondapur became the kingdom of slow, sad-moving vehicles. It was like a funeral procession, but with more honking.

One fateful day, the emperor of this great land found himself stuck in Kondapur traffic. This was unacceptable. He looked outside, saw the chaos, and immediately summoned his engineers — the real ones (not the IT ones, the civil engineers).

“Build a flyover!” he declared, and the city cheered. Newspapers made it front-page news, treating it like Hyderabad’s second independence day. People stopped fighting with their spouses for a few days. Hope was in the air.