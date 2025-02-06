Barricades obstructing traffic flow removed

HYDERABAD: Taking cognisance of complaints of barricades and walls obstructing traffic movement in multiple areas of Malkagiri, HYDRAA officials demolished them on Wednesday.

Residents of the area had lodged complaints stating that barricades were obstructing the free flow of traffic at NRI colony of Kapra. In response, the agency removed these structures and restored public road access in four colonies: Senior Citizen Colony, Shanti Villas, Lakshmi Villas and Gaurinathpur.

Residents of the Senior Citizens Colony said they had to travel 3 km in the past to reach the main road leading to Dammaiguda. Now, they have to travel 100 metres only, they pointed out, adding that Kapra municipal officials have assured them that roads would be constructed where the barriers built across the roads have been demolished. Officials also removed the barricades erected across the roads at Rallaguda village in Shamshabad mandal, preventing access to the ORR.

Park land reclaimed

The agency removed the encroachment on park land at Defence Colony in the Malkajgiri circle and reclaimed 1,200 square yards. Complaints have been filed with HYDRAA alleging that the land intended for public use was encroached upon. HYDRAA officials, along with local authorities, investigated the complaints and confirmed that land grabbers had divided the land into five plots, sold some of them and kept some in their possession.