Class 10 student ends life in residential school in Hydeabad

HYDERABAD: A Class 10 student allegedly died by suicide at the Telangana Gurukul Residential School, Balanagar mandal, Mahbubnagar district, on Thursday.

The victim, Aaradhya, was a native of Chukkanapally village of Veldanda mandal in Nagarkurnool district. According to police, she used a saree to hang herself from the ceiling fan in a classroom after having breakfast following the morning study session on Thursday. Her body was shifted to the Shadnagar Government Hospital for autopsy.

A case was registered at the Balanagar police station. The exact reasons behind her decision are not known, a police official said.

Relatives suspect foul play

Later in the day, Aaradhya’s family members, along with local student organisations, staged a protest demanding justice for the victim. Expressing their suspicion, her relatives said the telltale signs of suicide — like protruding tongue, open eyes and marks on her neck — were not visible on her body.

SFI mandal president Ashok said that Aaradhya allegedly died by suicide around 7.30 am while her batchmates were having their breakfast.

The school staff have hinted at family issues as the reason behind the extreme step. He said, “It has been many days since she returned from her home after Sankranti vacation. If there were any family issues, something should have happened at her house. However, she decided to end her life several days after returning from her home.”

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)