Four-year-old girl crushed under minivan in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A four-year-old girl was allegedly crushed under the wheels of a minivan in Pedda Amberpet on Thursday.

According to Hayathnagar police, the victim, Bobilagama Rithvika, an LKG student, used to travel to and from school in the minivan. After alighting from the vehicle at her residence upon returning from school around 3 pm on Thursday, the driver, Kommu Ganesh (27), did not notice her while reversing the vehicle and ended up crushing her, resulting in her death on the spot.

The police said Ganesh was driving in a rash and negligent manner, causing the death of the four-year-old girl. He was subsequently tested for drunken driving, which came back negative. “The vehicle documents and other related papers are being verified,” the officials added.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, Hayathnagar police have registered a case. The four-year-old’s body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.