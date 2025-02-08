Doctors at Hyderabad's Citizens Hospital performs TAVR on 72-year-old with multiple comorbidities

HYDERABAD: Doctors at Citizens Hospital successfully treated a 72-year-old patient with severe aortic valve stenosis and multiple comorbidities using a minimally invasive transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). The patient, suffering from persistent leg swelling, kidney failure requiring dialysis, and reduced heart function, was unfit for open-heart surgery. The TAVR procedure provided a safer alternative by replacing the aortic valve without invasive surgery.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Sudheer Koganti, Senior Consultant-Interventional Cardiologist and Heart Failure Specialist. The patient was discharged within four days, and after two months, his heart and kidney functions showed improvement.

Dr Sudheer highlighted advancements like 3D echocardiography, cardiac CT and MRI that have improved diagnosis and treatment planning. “With these technologies accessible even in small towns, patients no longer need to travel to cities for accurate diagnosis,” he said.

Other findings: