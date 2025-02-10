HYDRAA razes farmhouse, wall and fencing in Koheda

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA officials demolished unauthorised structures - a farmhouse, walls and fencing - in Koheda, Abdullapurmet mandal, Rangareddy district, on Sunday. As many as 170 encroached-upon plots - including parks, roads and open spaces - were reclaimed. It must be noted that the demolition was being carried out as the high court was hearing a case on the matter.

The razing was carried out following complaints from several plot owners, including the Radhe Dham Layout Plot Owners Welfare Association, alleging that one Sammireddy Balreddy had encroached on their plots, in gram panchayat layout (Survey Nos. 951 and 952) and blocked roads with barrier walls.

An examination of land records confirmed that the village panchayat layout was established in 1986 by landowners K Ramulu, Peddaiah and Isaiyya. It was alleged that Balreddy had encroached on the land, built a farmhouse and obstructed internal roads.

HYDRAA issued notices to both parties, requiring them to present documents on Saturday. After reviewing records in the presence of revenue and municipal officials, Thukkuguda municipal authorities confirmed that there was no permission to construct farmhouses, sheds, walls or fencing.

Plot owners alleged that Balreddy falsely claimed ownership of the land after the layout had been established and sold them as plots. Following inquiries, the HYDRAA commissioner ordered the demolition of the unauthorised structures.