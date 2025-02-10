Telangana HC halts Sunday demolitions in Koheda

HYDERABAD: Citing procedural lapses and lack of reasonable opportunity to affected parties, Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Sunday restrained the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) from proceeding with the demolition of properties at Koheda village, Abdullahpurmet mandal, Rangareddy district.

The interim order came in response to a house motion petition filed by Samreddy Balareddy, who challenged the legality of a notice issued by HYDRAA on Friday. The agency had demanded the submission of title link documents, pattadar passbooks and other supporting records within just a day, setting the deadline for February 8 (Saturday).

Petitioner’s counsel E Venkata Siddhartha argued that the notice not only allowed insufficient time for compliance but that authorities proceeded with demolition operations even as the case was being heard. Taking a serious view of the matter, Justice Lakshman questioned the urgency behind issuing a notice on a Friday, summoning a personal hearing the next day and conducting demolitions on a Sunday.

“What is the hurry?” the judge asked, faulting the authorities for their undue haste. He emphasised that due process and reasonable time must be ensured before any coercive action is taken.

Subsequently, the high court directed HYDRAA to halt all demolition activities and not to proceed further without granting the petitioner a fair opportunity to present the necessary documents. The court provided a week’s time for submission of the required paperwork and cautioned authorities against issuing notices, conducting hearings, or initiating demolitions within an unreasonably short span-especially on holidays.