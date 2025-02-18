ICONART Gallery celebrates 15 years of art

How does it feel to celebrate ICONART Gallery’s 15th anniversary?

The last 15 years have been incredible, with nearly 180 art shows and 80 young artists having their first solo exhibitions here. As an art critic and practising artist, I could spot raw talent and provide a platform to showcase it. Curating shows on women’s issues, ecology, and other pressing topics felt meaningful, and organising public exhibitions in Hyderabad’s streets and Charminar was groundbreaking.

What was one memorable milestone for the gallery?

I can’t pick just one event; there have been so many. For example, the American Embassy asked me to curate a show on women’s issues, where I had artists create installations in places women might hesitate to go alone, like a motor garage or an Irani chai shop. We mapped out a two-kilometre stretch from Masab Tank to Banjara Hills Road No 1, and had a march with 300 people to visit the exhibits. Another unforgettable project involved 300 kids raising awareness about water pollution by painting boat sails, which went viral worldwide.