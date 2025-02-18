ICONART Gallery celebrates 15 years of art
Great art needs great support and encouragement to make a great impact. For artists in Hyderabad, ICONART Gallery in Banjara Hills has offered exactly this for 15 years. From championing emerging artists to tackling important issues like women’s rights and ecology, the gallery has established itself as a platform for change, fostering creativity, awareness, and global recognition. Dr Avani Rao Gandra, the founder, has a candid conversation with CE about the journey, challenges, best memories, and more.
Excerpts
How does it feel to celebrate ICONART Gallery’s 15th anniversary?
The last 15 years have been incredible, with nearly 180 art shows and 80 young artists having their first solo exhibitions here. As an art critic and practising artist, I could spot raw talent and provide a platform to showcase it. Curating shows on women’s issues, ecology, and other pressing topics felt meaningful, and organising public exhibitions in Hyderabad’s streets and Charminar was groundbreaking.
What was one memorable milestone for the gallery?
I can’t pick just one event; there have been so many. For example, the American Embassy asked me to curate a show on women’s issues, where I had artists create installations in places women might hesitate to go alone, like a motor garage or an Irani chai shop. We mapped out a two-kilometre stretch from Masab Tank to Banjara Hills Road No 1, and had a march with 300 people to visit the exhibits. Another unforgettable project involved 300 kids raising awareness about water pollution by painting boat sails, which went viral worldwide.
How has the art landscape in Hyderabad changed over the years?
I’ve been in the art world for 25 years, with a PhD in art, and for the past 15 years, I’ve been running this gallery. Hyderabad, one of the fastest-growing cities, has wealth — ranking second for billionaires — but lacks a true appreciation for art. People spend on luxury items, cars, and fashion, but art hasn’t caught on yet. Lately, though, younger people, especially those who’ve travelled and seen art abroad, are returning with more curiosity and enthusiasm. Artists are moving from traditional, figurative art to contemporary pieces that address issues like pollution, social conditions, and the environment. The use of installations and technology is reshaping the scene, taking artists to national and international stages.
Tell us about the challenges you have faced over these 15 years.
The challenge is getting people to connect with contemporary art. While there’s a growing appreciation for abstract styles, many still believe art should be beautiful and fit perfectly in their living rooms, overlooking its deeper, expressive nature. Young artists today are creating world-class work, but social media has dampened the curiosity to visit galleries. People feel overwhelmed by the endless stream of visuals online, which makes them less inclined to experience the unique textures, emotions, and atmosphere of original art in a gallery.
What advice do you have for young artists and curators?
Don’t focus on trying to please the general public or fit in with the trends of galleries or practising artists. Doing that only holds back your true expression, shaping it into something more widely accepted by the masses. But real, groundbreaking art doesn’t come from that place. It comes from innovation, and that’s what makes you an artist.
What are the new plans for the gallery in the coming year?
The next project focuses on the ancient rocks around Hyderabad — millions of years old and stunning, but constantly being demolished and destroyed. I plan to bring together a group of artists to work directly on these rocks, creating washable, organic drawings to raise awareness around the need to protect them.